Is Ron Perlman, ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star, Still Married?

After Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman was seen kissing his StartUp co-star Allison Dunbar, many are wondering if the actor is still married.

Us Weekly reports that Perlman and Dunbar were spotted leaving the Alexander Steakhouse in Pasadena, California — on Wednesday, May 15 — and they were caught on camera mid-kiss.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The outlet goes on to note that the 69-year-old actor does not appear to have divorced his wife Opal Perlman, with whom he has been married to since 1981 and shares two children with: 35-year-old daughter Blake, and 39-year-old son Brandon. According to Us Weekly though, research into divorce listings for the state of California did not reveal the couple’s names.

The actor has been married to Opal Perlman since 1981. 👀 https://t.co/gFeJRmAIz3 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) May 24, 2019

While it is certainly a curious situation, the evidence available would suggest that the Perlmans may be unofficially separated.

Dunbar — who in addition to being an actress is also a burlesque dancer — has posted at least one photo with Perlman on her Instagram, as well a photo with him and Blake, and one with just her and Blake hanging out.

On StartUp, Perlman and Dunbar play old friends and confidants Wes Chandler and Kelly, respectively. Kelly is also Wes’ lawyer.

According to a description of the series, StartUp follows “the emergence of GenCoin, a brilliant yet controversial tech idea centered on digital currency — an idea that gets incubated on the wrong side of the tracks by three strangers who don’t necessarily fit the mold of ‘tech entrepreneurs’ and a crooked FBI agent who will go to any lengths to take them down.”

The Sony Crackle drama also stars Mira Sorvino, Adam Brody, Edi Gathegi, Otmara Marrero, and Addison Timlin.

Regarding the series, Perlman spoke with Cigars and Leisure ahead of Season 3 and gushed over how much he loved working on it.

“It’s an amazing ensemble, some of the great actors I’ve ever worked alongside of.” he exclaimed. “And the subject matter, which I initially thought I was going to fall asleep listening to and hate — startups and [the] tech world — the way [creator, writer, and director] Ben Ketai is able to juxtapose that against things that are really, really huge that are happening in the world made it one of the most interesting roles I’ve ever gotten a chance to explore theatrically. I’m very proud of that show.”

All three seasons of StartUp are currently streaming for free on Sony Crackle.