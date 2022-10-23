Ron Masak, 'King of Commercials' and 'Murder, She Wrote' Actor, Dead at 86

Ron Masak, a character actor known for his commercial roles and a recurring role in Murder, She Wrote, has died at 86. His passing comes just a bit over a week since Murder, She Wrote star Angela Lansbury passed away at 96.

No official cause of death was released, but his family noted he died from natural causes and was surrounded by his family before dying. His daughter shared the information on Facebook.

One of my favourite moments from #MurderSheWrote: The new sheriff, Mort Metzger, says what we’re all thinking. #ronmasak pic.twitter.com/Oxzl1zcGeV — Christopher Moloney (@Moloknee) March 18, 2018

Masak is best known as "The King of Commercials," inspired by his long career in commercials and voice-over work for ads. His most notable and enduring ad appearance is as the lead face for Vlasic pickles for 15 years.

Away from Murder, She Wrote, Masak also had roles in The Twilight Zone, Webster, The Rockford Files, The Flying Nun, Bewitched, and Quincy M.E. as standouts. But his time as Sheriff Mort Metzger on the long-running murder mystery series is how most fans will mark his life.

His role on The Twilight Zone turned out to be his big debut, appearing in "The Purple Testament" as Harmonica Man alongside Bewitched co-star Dick York. But his family noted his most important role in their statement. "Most importantly, we will remember him as a husband, a Father, a Papa, a Father in Law, and a great friend. He has touched so many lives and will be greatly missed," his daughter wrote.

Just when we're catching our breath from Angela's passing, it's taken from us again. Ron Masak was a dear friend, a colleague & in many ways, a mentor. Working w/him, Angela & Bill Windom for 5 years on Murder, She Wrote set me on the right path. Thank you Ron! I'll miss you! RIP pic.twitter.com/uUxAGay0ZU — Louis Herthum (@Louis_Herthum) October 21, 2022

Outside of acting, he was also a noted supporter of charity efforts and events like the Wounded Warrior Project, Child Help, the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Susan G. Komen Foundation and the Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day telethon.

He leaves behind his wife, Kay Knebles, and six children and 10 grandchildren. Not a bad run for someone who initially wanted to be an athlete and ended up a class clown. "I was the class clown, I was the showoff in school," he said back in 2011. "I once had a teacher tell me if she could have stopped laughing at me, she would have failed me." Thankfully she did not.