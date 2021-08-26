Ron Jeremy Indicted on 33 Sexual Assault Charges

✖

Adult film star Ron Jeremy (born Ron Jeremy Hyatt) has been indicted on 33 sexual assault charges. According to the Los Angeles District Attorney's office, the charges involve over 21 survivors and date back to more than two decades ago. The victims range in age from 15-51. A grand jury delivered the indictment after looking at the list of accusations in the numerous charges. Jeremy has been in jail since he was arrested in the summer of 2020 on a high bail bond of $6.6 million.

In total, Jeremy is facing 12 counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person, and one count each of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 or 15, sodomy by use of force and assault with intent to commit rape. The 67-year-old pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. "His position is the same (as) when the criminal complaint was filed," Jeremy's attorney, Stuart Goldfarb, told CNN in a statement. "He is innocent of all charges."

In October 1996, a 19-year-old woman claims she was raped by Jeremy during a photoshoot in the San Fernando Valley. Another woman is accusing him of raping her at a nightclub party In October 2000, when she was just 26 years old. Her story almost matches another woman's testimony, claiming she was sexually assaulted by Hyatt in a strip club in City of Industry sometime between 2002 and 2003. In a more recent case, a 38-year-old woman accuses the adult actor of sexually assaulting her at a West Hollywood bar in 2013 where he was known to frequent. “Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes.” Jeremy is scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial conference on Oct. 12.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.