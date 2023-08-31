Ron Cephas Jones' Daughter Speaks out on His Death

Jasmine Cephas Jones is breaking her silence on her father's death. After the This Is Us actor passed away earlier this month, many took to social media to pay tribute to him. Now, his daughter is mourning his loss. The Blindspotting star took to Instagram to share a lengthy message and some sweet photos and videos. She says that "this one is a battle," and she keeps "looking at my phone wanting to call you and wanting to hear your voice. You listened… you REALLY listened to me."

"You valued my opinion and you never judged me," Cephas Jones continued. "We all know you were a great actor but my god you were a damn good father. Your best gift to me as a father was giving me a safe space to just be me. Not afraid of my womanhood and all the pain and awkwardness and social anxiety and tough burdens hat society can put on us. You understood that. You led me. Mentored me. Gut laughed with me. Cried with me. Sang with me. Celebrated me. Studied with me. Cared for me… and loved me."

"There's so much to say, but I don't have many words. I just love you so much. I miss you beyond words. I still feel you here with me, and I will carry you in my heart forever." The photos and videos Jasmine Cephas Jones shared are a mix of sweet throwbacks from when she was a baby to just recently. Including the premiere for the series Blindspotting, which she also served as an executive producer on. Plenty of famous faces took to the comments to share their condolences. While it's never easy losing a parent, it might be a little easier knowing the major support system she has and how much the world loved her talented father.

Although not his real child, Sterling K. Brown also had a lot to say about his on-screen father. Ron Cephas Jones portrayed Brown's biological father on This Is Us and made quite the impact on the series and on the cast. Brown took to his own Instagram to share a sweet tribute to Cephas Jones. He noted that the world was a little less bright without him and that he will see him when he gets there. This Is Us ended last year, but their bond seems to have never broken and won't ever be broken, no matter what.