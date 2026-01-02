Rock Star Marries Tech Entrepreneur in New Year’s Eve Wedding

Este Haim is married!

The eldest Haim sister tied the knot with tech entrepreneur Jonathan Levin on New Year’s Eve, Vogue confirmed Thursday, saying “I do” in an intimate California ceremony.

While details of the wedding itself have yet to be shared, Vogue did follow the musician, 39, as she and sisters Danielle, 36, and Alana, 34, traveled to Paris back in November for dress fittings at the Louis Vuitton atelier.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Este Haim, Alana Haim, and Danielle Haim attend the 2025 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

“I’ve been looking forward to this day since I was five,” Este told the outlet at the time. “I had this vision of me, coming down a spiral staircase … in this giant ballroom gown, and then my fiancé, [my] husband, would be at the bottom and grab my hand.”

Este’s gown featured a jacket with lace detailing, a high neck and puffed sleeves that was buttoned over a sweetheart-neckline gown with dramatic panniers. Her sisters’ bridesmaid gowns then served as her “something blue,” as they sported long dresses featuring gathering at the hips.

“I feel like the exact way that I wanted to be on my wedding day.” Este said during her fitting, noting that while she was excited for her dress, she was most excited to have all of her loved ones together to celebrate.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my entire family together, for the first time in a long time, and partying with my friends, and finally being married,” she told the outlet. “The most important thing is that I’m getting married and that I met the right person.”

Este and Levin have kept the details of their relationship private, but the Licorice Pizza star did tell GQ in June that she and her then-fiancé had met a couple of years ago after she went on a blind date “with a friend of a friend of a friend.”

On Feb. 13, Este announced she and Levin had gotten engaged, posting on Instagram a picture of herself showing off her ring and wearing a tee that read,”I’M TAKEN.”