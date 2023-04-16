Rock Music Icon Lays Into Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The latest criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle comes from a surprising source – punk rock legend Johnny Rotten. The frontman of the Sex Pistols gave an interview with The Daily Telegraph this weekend where he condemned the Sussex family for their complaints about the royal family. Considering his history of criticizing the monarchy, some fans were surprised to see pull quotes where Rotten told the Sussexes to "f- off."

"If you want to be normal and outside of [he royal family], then f- off. Just f- off and shut up!" Rotten said. He did not go so far as to defend the royal family but suggested that a family feud like this one should be kept private. He even admitted that he has had similar disagreements with other public figures but has always strived to keep it out of the headlines. He believes that Prince Harry and Markle should do the same.

(Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

"I've had to make decisions like this in the past," Rotten said. "I had to leave the Pistols, I had to break up PiL [Public Image Limited] a couple of times because the situation was unsustainable. And if that was their dilemma, then please go away, alright? And we'll love you for it."

Over the last few months, many people have criticized Markle and Prince Harry for keeping themselves in the headlines with their latest round of media releases. Rotten seemed to be among them, condemning Prince Harry's memoir as "very spiteful to family and friends. Meanwhile, he threw shade at Markle for declining to attend the coronation of King Charles III, believing it was not the best situation for her immediate family.

"I think Meghan is not coming to the coronation because she knows she's going to get booed, but she's putting her own feelings and worries about being booed before her children," he said. "I think it's a travesty that Lilibet and Archie are not going to be at their grandfather's coronation."

Rotten, whose real name is John Lydon, made a name for himself as the lead singer of the Sex Pistols from 1975 to 1978, helping to pioneer the punk rock genre. Their music was overtly political with lyrics that were anti-monarchy and class-conscious. Their biggest songs include "Anarchy in the U.K." and "God Save the Queen." However, in the years that followed Rotten's personal political commentary was often at odds with those revolutionary anthems.