Robin Williams’ Son Zak Honors First Child With Late Actor’s Name

Robin Williams’ son Zak Williams is continuing his dad’s memory after he welcomed his first child with fiancée, Olivia June and named their baby boy after his father, Robin.

Zak, a mental health advocate and entrepreneur, and June, a tech start-up founder, welcomed McLaurin Clement Williams on May 22. He weighed 8 pounds and was 20-and-a-half inches long.

The baby boy’s first name is the same as Robin’s middle name. Zak and June reportedly plan on calling him Mickey, Us Weekly reports. Mickey is the first child for both parents.

Zelda Williams, Zak’s half-sister joined in the happy occasion, taking photos of her half-brother and June with their newborn. Zelda shared the photos with PEOPLE — click here to see them.

Robin and first wife Valerie Velardi were married for 10 years, divorcing in 1988, and shared Zak, 36. He welcomed Zelda Williams, 29, and son Cody Williams, 27, with second wife Marsha Garces. The couple split in 2008 after almost nine years of marriage. The comedian wed his third wife, Susan Schneider Williams, in 2011.

Robin died by suicide at age 63 in August 2014. Two years after his death, Schneider Williams opened up about his health struggles in November 2016 on CBS This Morning.

“[Parkinson’s disease] is actually an accurate diagnosis; however, that was the clinical side. The pathology was that he had diffuse Lewy body disease, which is what took him,” she explained at the time. “I can tell you in his autopsy, the coroner’s report was clear that he had Lewy body throughout all of his brain and brain stem — nearly every region.”

Lewy body disease occurs when abnormal protein deposits build up over time, affecting the brain and sometimes leading to changes in behavior, movement and mood.

Zelda also opened up about coping with her father’s death in August 2016. “It’s funny because for a while I think nobody would let me do anything. It was like, ‘Oh s—, are you OK?’ and then even if you are OK, they’re like, ‘But that’s wrong?’” she told Chelsea Handler on the comedian’s Netflix series. “And so for a while, I was kind of left to my own devices and a lot of stuff came out of that because I ended up writing 12 scripts. But then, I was also like, ‘Is there something wrong with me?’ and also, I didn’t see a lot of daylight for a while. But now I’m doing a lot more of that!”

Zak told PEOPLE in December 2014, just a month after Robin’s death, that she misses him “all the time.”

“I miss him all the time,” he said in the cover story, adding that honoring his dad’s spirit of giving back was comforting. At the time, Zak was volunteering at a local prison. “It’s through helping others that I’ve begun to heal,” he said.

