Robin Williams’ Co-Star Makes Sexual Assault Claims Against Him

Late actor Robin Williams has been alleged to have committed sexual assault against his former Mork & Mindy co-star, Pam Dawber.

Dawber, who played Mindy to Williams’ Mork on the late ’70s/early ’80s sitcom, has a new biography coming out and in it she wrote, “I mean I was flashed, humped, bumped, grabbed. I think he probably did it to a lot of people.”

Dawber then added that “it was so much fun,” and dismissed any personal offense by saying, “It was the Seventies, after all,” according to a report from The Daily Mail.

She reportedly goes on to say that Williams was “such a nice person” and that he had a “gigantic heart.”

“I really loved Robin and Robin really loved me. We just clicked,” the 66-year-old actress continues. “Somehow he had that magic. If you put it on paper you would be appalled. But somehow he had this guileless little thing that he would do – those sparkly eyes. He’d look at you, really playful, like a puppy, all of a sudden. And then he’d grab your t— and then run away. And somehow he could get away with it.”

Mork & Mindy director Howard Storm echoed Dawber’s claims by saying, “There was nothing lascivious about it, in his mind. It was just Robin being Robin, and he thought it would be funny. He could get away with murder.”

During his time on Mork & Mindy, Williams was suffering a self-confessed addiction to cocaine, which he got clean of after his friend, Saturday Night Live actor John Belushi, died of an overdose the morning after the two had been partying together.

Williams remained sober for about two decades, eventually drinking heavily again in the early 2000s. He repeatedly sought treatment for alcoholism until his self-inflicted death in 2014.

After his death, Mara Buxbaum, Williams’ publicist, revealed that he had been diagnosed with early stage Parkinson’s disease, but that he was not ready to make that information public.

However, an autopsy of his body revealed that Williams had been suffering from Dementia with Lewy bodies, which has likely been misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s disease.

Dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) is a form of dementia that gets worse over a period of time. “Additional symptoms may include fluctuations in alertness, visual hallucinations, slowness of movement, trouble walking, and rigidity. Excessive movement during sleep and mood changes such as depression are also common.”

While there is no cure for Dementia with Lewy bodies, there are treatments available that have proven to help with some of the symptoms and side effects.