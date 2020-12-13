'Masked Singer' Judge Robin Thicke and April Geary Welcome Third Child

✖

Robin Thicke and his fiancée April Love Geary have officially expanded their family, as the couple recently welcomed their third child together. According to Entertainment Tonight, the two welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Luca Patrick. This baby is the third child for Geary and the fourth child for Thicke, who also shares an older son named Julian with his ex-wife, Paula Patton,

To announce the exciting news, Geary turned to Instagram. She posted a photo of herself cradling her little one while the two were in the hospital. She captioned the post with, "My Luca Patrick, you are so perfect. Mommy & daddy love you so much." As previously mentioned, this is the third child for Thicke and Geary, who have been together since 2014. The couple also shares two daughters together — 2-year-old Mia and 1-year-old Lola.

Like Geary, Thicke also took to Instagram to share the exciting news about his growing family. The Masked Singer judge posted a black-and-white photo of himself with his young son, which he captioned with, "Luca Patrick Thicke is in the house!!! Thank you God, and my darling @Aprillovegeary for this blessing. I Wish my Dad and Andre Harrell were still here to meet him, But I will do my best everyday to teach him what they taught me about Family, Friendship and Love. Thank you all for your kindness and support! I love you Luca!"

On Sunday, Thicke posted another photo of himself and baby Luca. In his caption for the post, he acknowledged that it has been four years since his father, Alan Thicke, passed away. He also wrote that he thinks about his own father all the time as he raises his four young children. "Four years ago today, on December 13, 2016, my beloved Father passed away. As I wake up next to this little guy his first night home, I miss my father so much, but I feel his love in my heart every time I kiss my babies on the head the same way he would kiss me," the "Blurred Lines" singer wrote. "I’m crying a little right now. Partly because I’m sad you’re not here, but mostly because I’m happy that I had you to love me, guide me, and show me the way. I hope I make you proud. I miss you every day. Thank you Dad." Geary shared her love for her partner in the comments section, as she wrote to her fiancé, "We love you so much. You're the best daddy." She ended her statement by including a heart emoji.