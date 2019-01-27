Robin Thicke’s Fiancee April Love Geary ‘Ready to Pop’ in Baby Bump Selfie

April Love Geary is ready to say hello to her and Robin Thicke‘s second baby!

The model took to Instagram over the weekend to post a stunning selfie of her huge baby bump, while expressing her readiness to give birth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ready to POP, lock n drop this baby outta me,” Geary wrote on the caption of the photo.

Fans of Geary’s took to the comments section of the post to compliment her and relate to her pregnancy experiences.

“You look amazing! Your skin is so flawless,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You have made this pregnancy look easy ….and nooo stretch marks,” another user commented.

Another user commented: “Pregnancy really suits you. You are glowing& you get more beautiful with each baby. Loveulots.”

“Back to back pregnancies and you look perfect. No stretch marks. Just glowing and still looking after Mia. You are actually amazing,” another fan wrote.

Geary and Masked Singer judge Robin Thicke made headlines around Christmas when they announced the couple had gotten engaged on Christmas Eve. Geary’s due date is expected to be in the spring.

The couple first announced Geary’s pregnancy in August on social media with a photo of baby Mia holding her sibling’s sonogram in her hands.

“Mia, what’s that?” Geary asks her daughter in the clip. “What are you holding? Is that your little baby brother or sister? Are you excited?”

“Well someone is going to be a big sister next year!” the 23-year-old captioned the post. “We’re so excited to share with y’all that I’m expecting again! We find out Saturday if it’s a boy or a girl! What do you guys think it’s going to be?”

At the time, Geary announced the baby’s due date fell on Thicke’s birthday, March 10. The couple later announced in August that their second baby will be a girl.

“Going to have another daddy’s girl!!! I love you baby!” Geary wrote on Instagram after attending a gender reveal party at the time. “thank you [Mark Birnbaum] for doing the best sex reveal ever!!!!! At my favorite restaurant [Catch].”

Mia was born on Feb. 22 via C-section. At the time, Thicke posted a video of himself cradling the newborn, with her face away from the camera to celebrate the happy news. “On 2/22 at 13:33 Mia Love Thicke was born. Thank you God and April Love,” the “Blurred Lines” singer wrote on Instagram.

Along with Mia, Thicke is also father to 8-year-old son Julian with ex-wife Paula Patton.