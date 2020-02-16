Robin Thicke’s Fiancee April Love Geary Claps Back at Mom Shamers After Posting Racy Valentine’s Day Photo

April Love Geary, fiancee to singer Robin Thicke clapped back at mommy shamers who slammed her Instagam Valentine’s Day post. Geary went in a racy direction for her message to Thicke on Friday, giving her followers a full view of her behind. Fans thought the photo was inappropriate for a mother of two children to share.

The photo shows Thicke and Geary looking straight into the camera, but Geary is twisted to show her behind. She is only wearing barely-there lingerie. “His main course,” Geary wrote in the caption, adding a lips emoji.

Geary realized her fans were lashing out at her in the comments to the post, noting they would be horrified if their children saw the post, so Geary hit back.

“Oh no my poor kids will have to see this picture when they’re older… hoes they’re 1 & 2,” she wrote. “You really think THIS INSTAGRAM PIC will still be NEWS by the time they have a cell phone? [Laughing my a— off].”

“Also, Mia was in my closet with me while I was getting dressed,” she added, referring to their 1-year-old daughter Mia Love. Several of Geary’s followers also defended her.

“If I saw this of my parents I’d be proud and inspired,” one person wrote. “I wanna feel and look that bomb and be that in love after 2 babies & LIFE. You go mama.”

“Next they’ll be complaining the kids will one day know how they got here,” another wrote.

“You’ve just inspired me to be next and post like this with my man,” another chimed in.

Geary also responded to several fans who questioned the post. One person simply wrote, “WHY.”

“VALENTINES DAY HONEY,” Geary replied.

As for Thicke, he went a more traditional direction for his Valentine’s Day tribute to Geary. He shared a photo of the two fully clothed at an event.

“Happy Valentines Day to my beautiful angel [Geary]!!!” he wrote. “I don’t know where I’d be without you. Thank you for loving me, being patient with me, challenging me to do better, and be better. Thank you for my little nuggets Mia and Lola. I am so grateful for our life together. I love you! Date night!!!”

The “Blurred Lines” singe, 42, and Geary, 24, met in 201 and got engaged on Christmas Eve 2018. The two are parents to daughters Mia Love, 1, and Lola Alain, 11 months. Thicke also shares son Julian Fuego, 9, with ex-wife Paula Patton.

In December 2018, Geary revealed she suffered a miscarriage before Mia was born. When she announced she was pregnant again so soon after Mia was born, one fan asked if she was concerned about miscarrying.

“I had one before Mia,” she explained. “But I’m not scared, worrying or stressing out too much isn’t good for the baby. Life happens and we can’t control everything.”

Thicke now severs as a judge on Fox’s The Masked Singer, which airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images