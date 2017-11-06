Robert Pattinson Responds to Donald Trump’s ‘Obsession’ With Him

Robert Pattinson is responding to President Donald Trump’s apparent fascination with his acting career and love life.

During an interview with The Daily Beast, the 31-year-old actor spoke about the series of tweets that the billionaire real estate mogul penned years ago around the time that Pattinson was going through a breakup with his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart.

“It’s weird. I did notice—I think today or yesterday—in one of his Twitter cleanups that he deleted all those tweets! I was like, hey, are you trying to sweep me under the rug, man? What happened? I’m a part of your life!” Pattinson joked.

Back in 2012, Trump fired off 11 tweets expressing that he was Team Pattinson after calling it quits with Stewart.

“Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart,” one tweet read. “She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again — just watch. He can do much better!”

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

In other tweets, Trump continued to warn Pattinson against getting back together with Stewart after she cheated on him with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders.

Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

After Friday’s Twilight release, I hope Robert Pattinson will not be seen in public with Kristen–she will cheat on him again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2012

Not only did President Trump tweet about Pattinson himself, but also his pal, pop superstar Katy Perry. After the “Roar” songstress split from her ex-husband Russell Brand, Trump slammed Brand and supported Perry.

Pattinson was unaware that President Trump had taken an interest in his friend Perry, as well.

“I didn’t even know that! Was he saying for Katy to not stay with Russell? God, that’s really funny. But I just saw the thing and thought, ‘Why did I get cleaned up?’ It’s such a bizarre curiosity,” Pattinson said.