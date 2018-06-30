Robert Pattinson Not Reuniting With Kristen Stewart, Despite Rumors

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart might have been at the same birthday party a few weeks ago, but that does not mean they are suddenly rekindling their romance.

On Friday, the English-language version of Korea Portal ran a story headlined “Robert Pattinson 2018: Kristen Stewart’s Ex Hints At Possible Reunion With ‘Twilight’ Co-Star Amidst Stella Maxwell Breakup Rumors.” However, Gossip Cop confirmed the report was total hogwash.

The Korea Portal makes references to recent events and tries to spin them as evidence of a “reunion” between the Twilgiht stars, who broke things off in 2012. The report points out that Stewart and Pattinson were recently seen together, which is true. However, they just happened to be at the Chateau Marmont at the same time for Lily-Rose Depp’s birthday party. The Daily Mail published grainy photos from the party on June 4.

The report also cites a red carpet interview Pattinson did with Entertainment Tonight‘s Katie Krause, who asked Pattison to list the “boss ladies” he’s worked with.

“Oh tons! I mean, I’ve worked with some real powerhouses. Definitely [Damsel co-star Mia Wasikowska] is one of them, obviously. Kristin Scott Thomas, Uma Thurman,” Pattison replied.

When Krause asked about Stewart, Pattinson added, “Kristen Stewart, Kristen too! Kristen Stewart as well, yeah, yeah, yeah,” he insisted. “Catherine Hardwicke, too. She’s great.”

The Korea Post‘s headline suggested Pattinson “hinted” about working with Stewart again, but he did no such thing in the Entertainment Tonight interview. Plus, the two stars, who both transitioned from box office royalty to indie movie darlings in recent years, are busy with other projects.

Pattinson started filming Netflix’s The King, which will star Depp and Timothee Chalamet, earlier this month. Stewart also recently agreed to play the late Jean Seberg in Against All Enemies, which is filming this summer.

Stewart and Pattinson split in 2012 after she cheated on him with her married Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. Pattinson moved on by dating singer FKA Twigs, and they were engaged from 2015 to 2017.

As for Stewart, she is now dating Stella Maxwell, although the couple has been dogged by breakup rumors for months.

Pattinson can now be seen in Damsel in select cities, and also stars in Claire Denis’ upcoming High Life. Stewart’s next film is Underwater with Jessica Henwick.