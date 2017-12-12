Robert Pattinson Spotted ‘Holding Hands’ With Mystery Blonde

Robert Pattinson may have moved on from former fiancée FKA twigs sooner than expected.

The private Twilight actor was spotted arm-in-arm with a mystery blonde woman on Saturday during Seth MacFarlane’s annual holiday party in Los Angeles, a source told Us Weekly.

“They were together all night,” the insider divulged. “I saw them holding hands.”

The news of the 31-year-old’s mystery date comes just two months after it was learned that he and FKA Twigs had split after three years together. Pattinson and 29-year-old singer — whose real name is Tahliah Barnett — had been engaged since April 2015, though they were rarely seen together.

Pattinson, who knows the pitfalls of a public relationship from his five-year romance with co-star Kristen Stewart, had trouble making a relationship work under wraps, he admitted.

“It’s one of the most frustrating things in the world,” he told Howard Stern in July. “You have to make a decision whether you want to let the crazy people in. … To protect it, you kind of think, ‘I want to create a big boundary,’ [but] then it’s difficult for your relationship.”

He hinted during the interview that he and FKA Twigs were having some issues. When asked if they were still engaged after two years, he replied, “Yeah, kind of.”

Rumors were swirling that the Good Times actor and singer were patching things up and heading toward a rekindled romance, but Pattinson’s date night with a secret girl shows things may be spiraling in a different direction.

