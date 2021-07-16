Bindi Irwin Returns to Social Media With Collection of Sweet Photos With Daughter Grace Warrior

✖

Bindi Irwin is back on social media and she's bringing with her some adorable snapshots of her favorite moments with daughter Grace Warrior. After announcing she was taking a break from social media last month, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star returned Thursday with some sweet photos of her and husband Chandler Powell's 3-month-old daughter from throughout her month off.

"Grace Warrior • A collection of my favourite moments this month," the Australia native captioned the photos. "Our beautiful angel has started giggling all the time and absolutely loves nature walks, looking for wildlife with us. Can you believe she’ll be 4 months old soon?! Infinite love and gratitude in my heart." In the image gallery, Grace cuddles up with her mom and dad, bonds with grandma Terri Irwin and uncle Robert Irwin, and even follows in her family's footsteps by hanging out with some kangaroos.

Irwin and Powell welcomed their first child on March 25, the same day as their first wedding anniversary, giving her the middle name Warrior as a tribute to her late grandfather Steve Irwin and his Wildlife Warrior legacy. It's been an eventful few months for the couple, and in late June, Irwin took to social media to reveal she would be taking a step back to take care of herself and her family.

"I’m taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal)."

She added, "To my friends who are dealing with depression, anxiety and other battles every day - I see you. These issues are very real and deserve to be discussed and addressed. Mental health deserves more understanding and support instead of being dismissed or patronized. You are absolutely worthy of love and kindness."

Powell responded to his wife's message, calling her the "strongest and most beautiful person." He continued alongside a heart emoji, "You inspire me with your unwavering kindness and your ability to stand up for what is right. You are the strongest and most beautiful person inside and out. Grace has an amazing mama to look up to."