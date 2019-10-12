Robert Forster: ‘Last Man Standing’ Star Nancy Travis Mourns Loss of Former Co-Star After Death

Nancy Travis spoke out after news broke of her former Last Man Standing co-star Robert Forster‘s death. The actress took to Twitter to share kind words about the Oscar-nominated actor, after news surfaced he passed away Friday at the age of 78 following a long battle with brain cancer. Forster’s death news surfaced just a few hours after the premiere of his final performance in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie on Netflix.

“A truly gifted actor and one of the loveliest people I have ever had the pleasure of working with. RIP Robert,” Travis wrote on Twitter Friday. Forster guest-starred on 10 episodes of the ABC-turned-Fox television series Last Man Standing, in which Travis stars as Vanessa Baxter. The cast also includes Tim Allen, Amanda Fuller, Molly McCook, Cristoph Sanders, Hector Elizondo, Jet Jurgensmeyer, Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams and Krista Marie Yu.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans of the actress responded to her sweet message about the late actor with their own messages for his loved ones.

“Oh no!! So sad!! We will miss him on [Last Man Standing]! He was a wonderful actor. May he Rest In Peace.” one fan wrote.

“I’m so sorry to hear that. I missed him on LMS. I enjoyed him as Mike’s father. Sad day,” another fan commented.

Another user commented: “How sad I just got done watching him in the breaking bad movie. So sad.”

“He was amazing and added so much to every project including LMS. Very sad….” another fan commented.

Forster’s final appearance on the comedy series happened last October, with Mike (Tim Allen) coming to terms with his father’s death fours month later in an episode that saw the family considering selling Bud’s (Forster) marijuana dispensary.

Mike and Bud have an emotional conversation where the father tries to talk credit for Mike’s success. The conversation was a way for Mike to realize he is worried about his own relationship with his children.

Forster is known for his Oscar-nominated role in the 1997 Quentin Tarantino film Jackie Brown. He also played a role as a detective in Mullholland Drive. He also appeared on series like Breaking Bad, Twin Peaks, Desperate Housewives and many others.

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston also spoke out about the actor’s passing, writing: “I’m saddened today by the news that Robert Forster has passed away. A lovely man and a consummate actor. I met him on the movie Alligator (pic) 40 years ago, and then again on BB. I never forgot how kind and generous he was to a young kid just starting out in Hollywood. RIP Bob.”