Rob Zombie and Sid Haig Fans Flood Social Media After the Horror Legend’s Death

Devil’s Rejects writer/director Rob Zombie has issued a comment on the death of actor Sid Haig, and fans are now flooding social media with tributes and messages mourning the horror legend’s passing. In a post first shared to Instagram and then Twitter, Zombie memorialized his late friend by sharing a photo of Haig in costume from the iconic horror film and writing, “Horray for Captain Spaulding. Gone but not forgotten.”

Following his post, fans of the films that Zombie helmed — and Haig starred in as the murderous clown Captain Spaulding — have been expressing their sorrow, with one person writing, “I’m in shock reading this early this morning. A true legend gone too soon.”

“Rest in Horror, what a legend. I am amazed that he was 80! There’ll be no other,” another fan wrote. “Condolences to his family and friends.”

“Man that makes me so sad. I have been keeping track on him since I heard of all the health issues he was goin through. I really thought he was going to get better,” someone else commented. “Rest in peace brother! You were the s— and ill make sure my kids know how scary, bada—, and awesomely funny you were!”

Fans have been mourning Haig’s death over on Twitter as well, with one person tweeting to Zombie, “He was wonderful. So sorry for the loss of your friend and thoughts with his family. Rest in power Sid.”

“Thank you for all the awesome memories of Sid. My husband and I will be watching him in memory tonight,” another fan wrote.

Riposa in Pace, #SidHaig🙏🏻

2019 took another one but we will never forget his acting and characters. As i read here and there he was the opposite of his slashy-evil character like Spaulding, ofc, and i love to imagine how kind that Man was.

Addio Capitano!!!👋🏻

And Thank You🙏🏻👏🏻🖤 — 彡JΞLLУ🏴‍☠️ЯⓄGΞЯ彡 (@_JellyRoger_) September 23, 2019

“Sid Haig is great in Spider Baby, which should be an October staple for anyone into horror. And regardless of how you feel about Rob Zombie’s movies, Haig was always far and away the best part. RIP,” someone else commented.

“Absolutely heart broken to hear about Sid Haig. Such a great actor, an inspiration and above all, a big heart. Rest in peace and thank you so, so much,” one last fan offered.

Captain Spaulding is one of those rare characters who was iconic the second he stepped onto the screen. And that’s the kind of actor Sid Haig was. A legend across multiple generations and a man who spent the last many years hanging out with horror fans and making them smile. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EZF4CkpQ6G — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) September 23, 2019

Haig had recently experienced some health issues that landed him in the hospital. He was 80 years old at the time of his death.

Photo Credit: Amanda Edwards / Getty Images