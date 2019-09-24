Rob Zombie Details the Tragic Moment He Found out Sid Haig Died

Following the death of 3 From Hell actor Sid Haig, writer/director Rob Zombie has shared details of the tragic moment he found out that his friend had passed away. In a Facebook post, Zombie revealed that it was Haig’s fellow Devil’s Rejects co-star Bill Moseley who called him to let him know what happened. He went on to explain that he had previously spoken with Haig and was aware that he’d been battling an illness.

Zombie added that Haig “knew 3 From Hell would most likely be his last appearance on screen.

“Sadly it was [Haig’s final film],” Zombie wrote. “I knew it was very important to Sid that Captain Spaulding make one more round and he did. Sid’s time the film is brief. He was in rough shape that day, but he gave it his all and made his scene very memorable.”

“I was fan of his as a kid watching Jason of Star Command all the way through our twenty years of working together,” Zombie went on to say in his statement. “I can still clearly remember the first time we met. It was at the Edith Head Costume building at Universal. Sid came out of the dressing room wearing a clown suit which was a few sizes too small. We said hello then we both started laughing at how ridiculous he looked in his ill-fitting suit. We would find him a much better suit.”

“As we were making House Of 1000 Corpses neither of us knew he was creating a character that would live on and grow in popularity every year,” Zombie continued. “Sid told me many times how thankful he was for the Captain and how that character changed his life. He had completely given up on acting and now suddenly had found a whole new audience at the age of 60. I know he was thrilled and blown away by that fact.”

The filmmaker concluded his statement by saying, “The Captain is gone… but he will never be forgotten. Rest in Peace Sid.”

In addition to his statement, Zombie also shared a photo of himself with The Devil’s Rejects stars Haig, Moseley, and Sherri Moon (who also happens to be Zombie’s wife), and captioned it by writing, “This photo is from March 14, 2018. The last time all of us were together.”

Haig passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, reportedly due to complications for a lung infection. He was 80 years old at the time of his death.

