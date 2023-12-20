Rob Schneider and Raising Cane's Deliver Holiday Bikes to Arizona Kids (Exclusive)

The old age old saying that it's better "to give than to receive" is never more felt than at the holidays. It's a magical time when we get to see the bright smiles of those getting a gift that will change their whole world. This week, just ahead of Christmas, actor Rob Schneider got to see this up close when he teamed up with popular chicken chain Raising Cane's for a massive bike giveaway.

On Monday, PopCulture.com was lucky to be on hand for the Home Alone 2 stars visit to the Louis & Elizabeth Sands Branch of the Girls and Boys Club in Glendale, Arizona. Along with representatives from Raising Cane's, Schneider personally handed out 100 bikes to some very excited kids. After greeting the lively and welcoming crowd, Schneider joined Boys and Girls Club staff and Raising Cane's team members in helping each kid pick out their helmet and bikes, which came in a range of sizes so that pre-school age children all the way to teenagers could enjoy a sleek, bright red bike, emblazed with the Raising Cane's logo.

(Photo: Raising Cane's)

Speaking exclusively to Pop Culture at the end, Schneider said of the experience, "It was lovely. Pure happiness, to see them being happy, and knowing that it's a load off their parents. One less thing they gotta worry about this year." He also recalled a memorable Christmas as a kid, when he got a bike. "I remember riding around the school paring lot in first grade. I'll never forget that," Schneider, then quipping that it was an "absolutely frightening" at the time. "It was on cement. If you fall down you really got hurt," he continued. "There were no knee pads. There were no helmets, when I was a kid. It was 'fall down, scrape the dirt off your wound, and get up.'"

In addition to Schneider, Pop Culture.com also had a chance to speak with Boys and Girls Club VP of Communications & External Affairs, Cassidy Campana, who clarified just why this particular gift will make such a huge difference in the kids' lives. "This is our Sands Club, and these kids come from a couple of different schools that are pretty close by, so this is what we call a 'walking club,'" she told us. "That means they don't get bus rides here. They have to walk."

(Photo: Raising Cane's)

Campana went on to explain, "Here in Arizona, it's really hot most of the year. For our kids to be walking a mile to get here is really pretty tough, so these bikes are really a game changer. It'll allow more kids to come here. It'll allow for them to get here faster after school, so they can get to their snack and to dinner. But also, most importantly, they can get here safely with a bike and helmet, and get here quickly without being exposed to the heat for too long."

Finally, we also talked with Sara Roth, Regional VP for Raising Cane's Arizona, who shared why it was important to the company to participate in this event. "The Boys and Girls Club is such a fantastic organization. Any opportunity we can highlight the awesome work they do in our community is such a privilege," she said. "Our founder, Todd Graves, is all about us being active in our communities, and so Raising Cane's is so grateful to get to be here with these kids today."