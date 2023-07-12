Rob McElhenney Reveals Neurodevelopmental Diagnosis He Received at 46

Rob McElhenney is opening up about his recent medical diagnosis. The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star revealed Tuesday night that he's been diagnosed with "a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities" at the age of 46, McElhenney telling his fans that he decided to share the news publicly to help others who may be going through something similar.

McElhenney announced his diagnosis on Twitter, where he told his followers that he will go into more detail on "the full diagnosis/prognosis on" The Always Sunny Podcast in two weeks. While the actor admitted that this is "not something I would normally talk about publicly," he said he figured there are others who struggle with similar things and I wanted to remind you that you're not alone. You're not stupid. You're not 'bad.' It might feel that way sometimes. But it's not true :)."

I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46!



I go through the full diagnosis/prognosis on the @thesunnypodcast (which drops in 2 weeks)



— Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) July 11, 2023

McElhenney's tweet was immediately met with supportive messages from his fans. Replying to the post, one person wrote, "So amazing Rob, thank you for sharing and helping thousands who may be struggling." Another person wrote that it was "amazing to see you talk about this," adding that "more people need to come out and talk about this stuff, it helps take away any stigma and gives the support for people to seek the help they may need!" A third person applauded McElhenney for his "fantastic attitude and presence," adding that "Every step ahead is merely the journey. You got this!"

At this time, McElhenney hasn't revealed the exact disorders he's been diagnosed with. According to Dignity Health, neurodevelopmental disorders are conditions that affect how the brain functions and range from "mild impairments, allowing those affected to live fairly normal lives, to severe disorders that require lifelong care." Mayo Clinic notes that a learning disability is "present when the brain takes in and works with information in a way that is not typical. It keeps a person from learning a skill and using it well."

McElhenney is best known for his portrayal of Ronald "Mac" McDonald on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the hit FX/FXX series he also created. His other acting credits include Mythic Quest, The Mindy Project, and Fargo. In 2021, he and Ryan Reynolds became the owners of Welsh club Wrexham, the third-oldest team in pro soccer. The duo teamed with Michael B. Jordan this year to buy into the Alpine F1 racing team under Reynolds' Maximum Effort Investments group.