Rob Lowe Thinks Zac Efron Should Play Him in a Biopic

Rob Lowe has some ideas about who should play him in a biopic and, honestly, he might be on to something. Lowe is well known for his roles in movies like The Outsiders, and television shows like Parks and Recreation, having played dozens of different roles. If someone was to ever portray him on-screen, though, he thinks it should be The Iron Claw star Zac Efron.

In an ET exclusive, Lowe sat down for an Ancestry.com interview with his 29-year-old son, John Owen. During their conversation, John Owen asked, "Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life? And let's say I'm off the table." Lowe quickly responded, "Zac Efron," then added, "Iron Claw? Amazing. He's amazing."

Sarcastically agreeing with his dad, John Owen replied, "No, yeah, Zac Efron would be great." This prompted Lowe to ask why his son seemed less than eager to jump on board with the idea. "I think that -- that would be a funny phone call to sit in on. You trying to pitch that to his agents," John Owen said, then going on to offer, "It would be great casting. I'm just saying I don't think Zac Efron would do it."

Lowe has been acting since the late 1970s, getting his start on the television show A New Kind of Family. He later broke into the movies, with The Outsiders being his feature film debut. This catapulted him into stardom as a member of the 1980s Brat Pack, alongside Emilio Estevez, Demi Moore, and Andrew McCarthy, among others.

Some of the films that Lowe has starred in over the years include St. Elmo's Fire, Wayne's World, Tommy Boy, Contact, Thank You for Smoking, Super Troopers 2, and the Austin Powers film franchise. He's also appeared in a number of television shows during his career. The West Wing, Brothers & Sisters, Parks and Recreation, The Grinder, and Code Black are just a few. Currently, Lowe stars in 9-1-1: Lone Star, and also hosts the hit game show, The Floor.

As for Efron, he rose to fame by starring in the High School Musical franchise at Disney. He's starred in many hit films over the years — such as Baywatch and The Greatest Showman — and most recently appeared with John Cena in the outlandish comedy Ricky Stanicky, and as wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich in The Iron Claw, a gut-wrenching biopic about the tragedies that befell the Von Erich family. Next up, he can be seen opposite Nicole Kidman in the Netflix rom-com, A Family Affair.