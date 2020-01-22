Rob Kardashian Shares Rare Video of Daughter Dream Kardashian Amid Custody Battle With Blac Chyna

So sweet! Rob Kardashian is showing off his adorable connection with 3-year-old daughter Dream in a rare video as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians brother fights for primary custody of his child with ex Blac Chyna. Kardashian shared the sweet clip to Instagram Tuesday, in which the little girl tries to recount the lyrics to “Old Town Road,” but can’t get it quite right.

“Can you put the horses in the front?” Dream asks her dad, giggling the whole time.

“It’s the horses in the back!” he sweetly corrects her, laughing as she continues to ask, “Can you put the horse in back please?”

“Dream is the funniest,” he captioned the video, which quickly racked up tons of supportive comments from friends and family.

Sister Kim Kardashian commented, “She is so so silly!” while sister Khloé Kardashian added, “She’s so so cute!”

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that Rob was seeking primary custody of his daughter with Chyna after obtaining the content of a sealed court filing, in which Rob reportedly accused Chyna of constantly hosting parties at her home while Dream is there. He also alleged that Chyna uses cocaine, is always drinking and spends $600 on alcohol every day. Kardashian’s sister Khloé even reportedly made a comment in the filing, saying her niece had been “decidedly more aggressive” and often says she doesn’t want to go home to mom Chyna.

Rob also alleged Chyna has been being violent, which he claims has rubbed off on Dream, who has allegedly been using language not suitable of a toddler. He is asking that Chyna be allowed to see her daughter on the weekends with supervision present — major shift from the joint custody agreement they came to in September 2017 after a dramatic split.

