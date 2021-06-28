Rob Kardashian Resurfaces in Khloe's New Photo With Sister Kylie Jenner

✖

Keeping Up With the Kardashians may have just ended but the Kardashian and Jenner family are still letting their fans keep up with them thanks to social media. Khloé Kardashian, who recently celebrated her birthday, just shared a photo that included her brother Rob Kardashian and fans were thrilled to see him. Fans of the popular series will remember that Rob opted out of the family show for the last several years, only making quick appearances here and there.

In the picture the Good American founder posted to her Instagram account, included Rob and her younger sister Kylie Jenner, while Kardashian took the photo selfie-style. "Soulmates" the 37-year-old captioned the sweet image. Several of her fans took to the comment section not only to wish her a happy birthday, but comment on how much they love the three siblings. "Cuties," one person wrote while another commented, "I love this." Her older sister Kourtney Kardashian left a comment as well, writing, "Did you crop me out?" while her other sister Kim Kardashian wrote "Cuties" as well. Jenner also took to the comment section to echo Kardashian's caption saying, "Triplet souls," leaving three white heart emojies behind it.

Kardashian recently celebrated her 37th birthday and fans and celebrities alike flooded social media to send their well-wishes. The business woman took to Twitter to update her fans on how she was spending her birthday and to mention her gratitude for all the "birthday love" she was receiving all day. "Hi my lovers!!!!!!! I am so incredibly thankful for all of the birthday love I am receiving today! You guys always make me feel so special every single day but on my birthday it's a tsunami of love! Thank you for loving me the way that you do! I love you so much!" she wrote in one tweet. In a second post she told her fans that she was swimming with her daughter True all morning and had been really enjoying the day.

Her birthday celebration comes on the heels of recent news that she and Tristan Thompson broke up once again. While insiders have promised that it was an amicable split, there is still speculation out there that there may be more to it than just that, especially after Thompson's birthday post to Kardashian. His sweet post had some believing he was cut off once again, with hopes that he may reel her back in. Only time will tell if these two will try and work things out again or if they'll call it quits for good this time.