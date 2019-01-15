Black Chyna Faces Backlash After Revealing 2020 Court Day Against the Kardashians

On Monday, Blac Chyna‘s lawyer, Walter Mosley, revealed that she had scored a 2020 court date in her ongoing legal battle against the Kardashian family, posting a photo on Instagram to make the announcement.

“February 3, 2020 … We’re going to court … White v. Kardashian et al. #staytuned #blacchyna,” Mosley wrote alongside a photo of himself and Chyna.

After the news was revealed, some fans were not happy with Chyna, with plenty of negative comments appearing under Mosley’s photo and prompting the lawyer to respond to a user who had written, “Shame in the both of u. Signed: Karma.”

“Just doing my job here. There is no shame in being a lawyer,” Mosley replied.

The user wasn’t finished, further commenting, “There are children involved. Shame on you for partaking in her mess. And making a scene of it all. Posting this on IG. Is for clout. So please miss me with your terrible lawyer talk.”

Mosley wrote back, “You do realize Kylie and Rob sued Chyna first…refused to serve her through her lawyer and instead did a public serving to embarrass her. Just make sure you’re ‘keeping up’. This is just a counter suit…so let’s talk about the kids why don’t we.”

Chyna filed her lawsuit against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner in October 2017, claiming that they damaged her career organizing the cancellation of her and ex Rob Kardashian‘s E! show Rob & Chyna after its first season.

The suit also includes claims against Rob including domestic violence and distribution of private materials, the latter allegation relating to Rob’s distribution of revenge porn featuring Chyna. Rob has denied the assault allegations.

In December 2017, the Kardashian family’s attorneys filed a demurrer, which challenged the basis of Chyna’s lawsuit and asked for a dismissal of the case, but Chyna’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, tweeted last month that the court had “rejected the Kardashian family’s request to strike Chyna’s entire lawsuit.”

In addition to providing Chyna with a court date, Radar Online reports that Judge Randolph M.Hammock ordered producers of Rob & Chyna and the E! Network to provide Chyna with documents that may aid the reality star in proving her claim that the Kardashian sisters allegedly interfered with the airing of season two of Rob & Chyna.

Rob and Chyna share 2-year-old daughter Dream, and The Blast reports that the two have agreed to press pause on their legal battle regarding child support payments over the holidays.

While sources say the exes are extremely far away from agreeing on a settlement, the duo has agreed to enjoy the holidays before resuming the case in the new year.

