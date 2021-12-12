Blac Chyna Slams Khloe Kardashian Over Alleged Obsession Over Brother Rob’s Sex Life

Blac Chyna’s legal battle with the Kardashian family seems to be never-ending. Now, Chyna is making some wild claims against Khloe Kardashian. Chyna alleged that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has an obsession with her sexuality and that she made comments on her brother Rob Kardashian’s sex life. While Chyna and Rob, who share daughter Dream, broke up in 2017, she has been involved in a lawsuit against the Kardashians for years. She sued Khloe, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner in 2017 and alleged that they sabotaged her contract with the E! network.

According to Radar Online, Chyna was asked by Khloe’s legal team to share financial records related to her OnlyFans income. The team asked for the documents as Chyna has claimed that her career has been hurt by the cancellation of her and Rob’s E! show, Rob & Chyna. Khloe claimed that Chyna failed to turn these records over. In turn, Chyna is sharing her own allegations against the reality star.

Chyna objected to Khloe’s request, as she claims that her OnlyFans account was launched after Rob & Chyna was canceled. Her court document stated, “Defendants have cited no authority, nor can they, to compel the production of documents relating to earnings from a career/job skill not held by the plaintiff at the time of the injury caused by the defendant.” Chyna is asking that Khloe’s request be denied. However, that’s not all she had to say about the situation. The 33-year-old took aim at Khloe and shared a disturbing allegation about her relationship with brother Rob.

“Although Khloe Kardashian incessantly meddled in her brother’s life in 2016 and 2017 and had asked Rob why he hadn’t ever slept with a “Khloe Kardashian look-alike,” Khloe Kardashian is not permitted to seek discovery for a cause of action that has not been asserted against her,” Chyna claimed. She went on to claim that Khloe asking for this financial documentation “is not only highly disturbing and entirely baseless, it also proves that Khloe Kardashian’s obsession with Plaintiff’s sexuality and her private matters has never subsided.” Radar Online noted that a judge has yet to rule on the matter. It’s unclear if Khloe’s legal team has filed a response to Chyna’s allegations. Based on this latest update in the case, it doesn’t appear as though Chyna will be coming to a resolution with the Kardashian family anytime soon.