Kardashian-Jenners Trying to Block Blac Chyna’s Latest Legal Move

The legal battle between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna is once again bringing in the Kardashian-Jenners. Ahead of the February 2022 trial concerning Rob’s assault and battery allegations against his former fiancée, Chyna has subpoenaed other members of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family for further depositions.

However, E! News reports attorneys for Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner filed court papers on Dec. 14 asking the judge to shut down subpoenas requested by the model, whose real name is Angela White. “The subpoenas must be quashed because they present an unwarranted annoyance, embarrassment, oppression, and undue burden on the Non-Parties who have already been examined exhaustively by Ms. White in the related matter,” the famous family’s attorneys claimed in court documents obtained by the outlet. “Ms. White has no basis for wanting to depose these Non-Parties again on the same issues, other than to harass and burden the Kardashians/Jenners and generate headlines forcing the Non-Parties to file this motion.”

The attorneys called Chyna’s subpoena requests a “misuse of the discovery process,” and argued that because the Kardashian-Jenners are busy with business and professional commitments, it would be “excessively disruptive and burdensome to force their additional depositions to take place on such short notice.”

Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani told E! News in response, “Angela White will respectfully ask the trial court to enforce the deposition subpoenas. The Kardashians/Jenners are not above the law. Indeed, even people who run ‘billion-dollar enterprises’ (to quote the Kardashian/Jenner court documents) must comply with valid subpoena powers of California’s superior courts.”

It’s been a messy battle in court between Chyna and Rob, who were together from 2016 to 2017, welcoming 5-year-old daughter Dream during their brief engagement. In 2017, Rob sued Chyna, alleging she he committed domestic violence against him in December 2016, but Chyna’s attorneys have denied all allegations against the model.

In November 2017, Chyna then filed court papers against Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie alleging they had lied about her assaulting Rob to E! executives in order to shut down a second season of Rob & Chyna. Rob’s suit is scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 23, and a hearing to address Chyna’s subpoena requests is scheduled for Jan. 7.