Rob Kardashian Says He Lives in Mother Kris Jenner’s Home Now Because of Financial Difficulties

Rob Kardashian says he lives in his mother Kris Jenner‘s home now because of his recent financial difficulties, according to new legal documents.

The Blast reports that Kardashian cites his feud with his ex, Blac Chyna, as the reason for his loss if funds, revealing that not only did he move back in with his om, but he also sold her half of his Arthur George sock line.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When the business was struggling, my mother infused it with capital to keep it afloat and from her infusion gained a 50% share in the company,” Kardashian said, per the documents.

“Previously, the line’s success was in large part due to my regular posting and general promotion on social media,” he continued. “Angela’s request for a restraining order against me includes various prohibitions on what I could post online. In order to avoid any potential future issues, I nearly eliminated my social media presence.”

The headline-making feud, Kardahsian says, cost him a lot more than he was prepared to lose, with endorsement deals and brand/product earnings being just some of the things he lost. This is what, according to him, led to the lone Kardahsian son being forced to move back in with his mother.

“My income now is insufficient to pay for my expenses. As of Jan. 17, 2018, I am short nearly $300,000 which my accountant projects I will need to pay for my 2107 tax liabilities. I no longer own a home. I now live in my mother’s home,” he stated in his legal documents.

Jenner has confirmed Kardashian’s situation, providing the courts with a written declaration.

“I helped Robert with his sock line business, Arthur George. I infused the business with capital, purchased goods, and set up distribution and fulfillment centers amongst other task,” she stated. “In exchange for the work I did and the money I put in, I acquired 50% interest in the business.”

The overall purpose of Kardashian’s legal filings, is to request that the court allow his child support payments to Chyna be decreased or stopped, due to his current financial status. He also reportedly asserts that Chyna’s income is significantly better than his own, and therefore he feels that she should be paying him child support for the daughter Dream, who they share.

Chyna refutes these claims, hitting back at Kardashian by posting a video on social media where she showed off a number of her personal vehiccles. “Work Hard, Play Harder!!! My shit!!! No Help!!! No Child Support!!! Stop the F—ing Lies!!!,” she captioned the clip.

At this time, a judge has reportedly put all child support payments on hold until the situation is resolved.

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello / Getty