Rob Kardashian Gets Emotional Over ‘Best Picture’ of Daughter Dream With Kanye West

Rob Kardashian may not appear much on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but he’s making his presence known on Twitter lately.

Kardashian posted a sweet photo of his daughter Dream, 2, and her uncle, Kanye West. He captioned the sweet photo by calling it the “best picture ever.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans agreed, posting, “Dream is so pretty [oh my God].”

Someone else wrote, “Awe Dreamy She is such a pretty little lady,” while another user said, “The Girl With The Magical Smile!”

The 32-year-old recently wished himself a happy Father’s Day by sharing a sweet throwback photo of he and Dream.

This photo caught the attention of many for a few reasons: It’s a sweet photo and Natti Natasha — the girl Kardashian’s been flirting with recently — commented on it.

The Dominican singer wished him a happy Father’s Day as well in a sweet Tweet and that raised his sister Khloe Kardashian‘s eyebrow.

Natasha is slowly but surely breaking into the American market with her collaborations with artist like the Jonas Brothers, Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny, Becky G and Ozuna. In fact, Becky G recently collaborated with country music artist Kane Brown for his song “Lost in the Middle of Nowhere.”

In her tweet, she mentioned that she was going to see him soon and fans are wondering if this is more than just a friendship.

In the meantime, the reality stars been occupied with drama involving his ex fiancé, Blac Chyna. After she recently opened up about “having a good relationship with the other parent and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing,” it seems as though they’re having trouble, again, in that department.

Kardashian’s lawyer served Chyna with papers stating that their daughter Dream could not appear on her new reality series The Real Blac Chyna and she’s not happy with it.

“As executive producer of my show, it is very unfortunate that Rob could not simply have an adult conversation with me, ‘the mother of his child,’ [about] Dream Kardashian appearing on my show,” she stated on social media. “Had Rob contacted me directly rather than through his attorney Mary Singer, Rob would have learned about Dream’s participation in the show.”

She continued to say that she would never subject their daughter to long work hours on set, then insulted the Karadashian family on their ratings.

“However, I would also have pointed out to Rob the hypocrisy of his family’s insistence that Dream appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the family’s desperate attempt to boost the dismal ratings for their stale and contrived show without my approval — including the entire scene being Dream’s birthday party, again without my consent.”