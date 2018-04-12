Rob Kardashian Reportedly Weighs in on Tristan Thompson Allegedly Cheating on Khloe Kardashian

Amid swelling reports that Tristan Thompson cheated on pregnant girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, brother Rob Kardashian says that he feels like a “fool” for ever trusting the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

As reports surface that Khloé Kardashian’s soon-to-be baby daddy Tristan Thompson cheated on her, a number of people close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star are speaking out on the matter and coming to Kardashian’s defense, one of those people reportedly being her brother, Rob Kardashian.

“Rob is super p–ed that Tristan has broken his sister’s heart. Rob can’t understand how this could have happened. Rob is angry because he feels that Tristan really had him fooled. Rob feels like Tristan betrayed and lied to not only Khloe, but to the entire family,” a source close to the Kardashian told HollywoodLife. Rob is seriously p–ed because he believed that Tristan was different, genuine and sincere. And, he feels like an idiot for ever trusting Tristan.”

As has been widely reported, over the past weekend Thompson was photographed getting cozy with a mystery woman in New York City and then seen going back to a hotel with her later on, the duo emerging four hours later.

The woman, who goes by @ms.stephaniee on Instagram, took to her Instagram story shortly after the cheating allegations hit, where she posted and quickly deleted a sex tape and number of NSFW text messages allegedly with the Cleveland Cavaliers player. She also alleged that she is pregnant, though she did not name the father.

Thompson was also reportedly seen getting cozy with two different women at a club back in October of 2017, one of whom he was seen kissing.

In the wake of the accusations, the Cav’s player has become the implied target of several social media messages, including one from his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

“If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others,” Craig wrote on Instagram.

“Wishing peace for everyone,” she added with a heart emoji.

Thompson, who has been dating Khloé Kardsahian since 2016 and is expecting a baby girl with her any day now, returned to Cleveland Wednesday, where he was booed when he was subbed into the game at Quicken Loans Arena and when he was called for personal fouls during the game against the New York Knicks.

Thompson and Kardashian met in August 2016 after being introduced by Haqq McCray’s sister Malika Haqq in August 2016. The pair soon began dating, and news broke in December 2017 that Kardashian was expecting her first child with Thompson, with the couple taking to Instagram with a black and white photo of Kardashian’s bump, which Khloé called her “dream come true.”

Despite the cheating reports, Kardashian allegedly will still allow Thompson to be present in the delivery room.