Rob Kardashian Opens up About What Triggered His Feud With Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian claims his ex-fiancé, Blac Chyna was the aggressor in a domestic violence incident as she was allegedly acting out in a cocaine-fueled rage.

The drama between the Rob & Chyna stars ignited after she filed a lawsuit against seven members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Chyna slapped Kardashian, sisters, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and his mother, Kris Jenner with a lawsuit claiming that they conspired to ruin her reality show and cause her emotional pain after the alleged domestic violence incident.

In the alleged incident, which happened in April, the 29-year-old mother of two claims that Kardashian knocked her to the ground and hit her.

Sources close to the Kardashian family have shared a different story of the events that took place.

On the night before the incident, Chyna had allegedly been using cocaine and drinking alcohol throughout the day. Later that evening, she and Rob went to a strip club. Chyna then got a stripper to come home with them.

Chyna allegedly partied with the stripper all night. While she was doing more cocaine and continuing to drink alcohol, Kardashian was watching he and Chyna’s baby, Dream Kardashian, as well as her older son with rapper Tyga, King Cairo.

The next morning, Kardashian kicked the stripper out of their home. He then confronted Chyna calling her irresponsible. Sources close to Kardashian say that Chyna then became furious and began hitting him and throwing objects at him.

Kardashian maintains that he did not strike Chyna and only defended herself.

That same day, Kardashian had an appointment with the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services. The institution already had an open case against Chyna, so Rob says that he protected her by not mentioning the previous incident.