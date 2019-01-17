Rob Kardashian Admits to Enjoying Being Scratched by Women in Blac Chyna Court Deposition

Rob Kardashian’s past statements might come back to haunt him as a lawsuit from Blac Chyna progresses.

Chyna seems to be using some of her ex-boyfriend’s statements to challenge his claim that she physically abused him and should pay hundreds of dollars in damages as a result. Among the words, found in a deposition, Kardashian admitted that he enjoys “being scratched” by women.

The former couple, who are parents to 2-year-old Dream, allegedly got into a physical argument in December 2016 at Kylie Jenner’s home, as PEOPLE first reported.

In September 2017, Jenner and her older brother sued Chyna for battery, assault and vandalism, alleging she attempted to choke Kardashian with an iPhone cord during the altercation.

In the lawsuit, the siblings claimed that Chyna made a “deliberate attempt to extort the Kardashian family for her own monetary gains,” adding that her decision to have a baby with the only son in Kardashian-Jenner clan was “nothing short of an outright fraud to shake down the family.”

Chyna’s legal team responded to the claims in new documents filed on Jan. 18, that include evidence that corroborate her statement that Rob suffered “no physical injuries, no actionable psychological injuries” during the altercation.

In a transcript of a deposition included in the documents, first obtained by The Blast, Kardashian said: “Being scratched by a female is probably one of the best things a man could ask for.”

The interviewer then asked him if Chyna’s “nails across your chest” — a reference to his accusation that she ripped his shirt in December 2016 — “felt good,” which Kardashian responded, saying: “It didn’t really occur to me that it was going to be, go into, you know, guns and strangling… I thought she was just being drunk, and you know, trying to be funny.”

When asked to clarify his statements during the deposition, Kardashian said the physical contact during the shirt-ripping moment “didn’t feel good. That’s for sure.”

The new documents revealed Kardashian is seeking $500,000 in damages because of the December 2016 incident, which Chyna does not believe she should have to pay. She said she is willing to give her ex $5,000 — $250 of which would cover the ripped shirt.

The new paperwork comes months after Kardashian left the spotlight once again, following a very public breakup with Chyna. His sisters, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian previously commented on the state of their feud with Chyna during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“Still in a lawsuit,” Kim told Cohen in a casual tone when he brought up Chyna’s name.

When Cohen wondered whether Chyna’s lawsuit had been tossed out by a judge, Kim said, “Honestly, we don’t know, we don’t care.”