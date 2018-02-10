Rob Delaney Remembers 2-Year-Old Son Who Died of Brain Cancer in New Tweet

Actor Rob Delaney took to Twitter, sharing a memory of his son Henry, who recently died of cancer.

Delaney, best known for role on the Amazon show Catastrophe, first revealed Henry’s January passing on Friday in a heartbreaking Facebook note. One of Delaney’s fans, a London cab driver, replied to the note with his condolences and a personal memory of meeting the actor and Henry.

“I’m so sorry to hear your sad news, Rob,” the fan said. “I took you and Henry to [Great Ormond Street Hospital] one day last year, and it stuck with me what an absolute trooper of a boy he was. He was, without hyperbole, an inspiration to me, and I’m so gutted to hear of his passing. Sending love to you and your family.”

Delaney, 41, quoted the driver’s response and shared some additional context with fans. Henry apparently loved riding in cabs and regularly thanked the drivers in his own way.

“Riding in black cabs was one of Henry’s great joys,” the actor wrote. He would often thank the driver in sign language at the end of a ride.”

He also added that many of the cab drivers in London would donate to GOSH’s trust to help Henry and other kids like him.

“Many drivers wouldn’t accept £ when they learned our destination or would give me £ to donate to hospital trust,” Delaney wrote. “Good people.”

In his initial note, the comedian detailed Henry’s history battling a brain tumor that first surfaced after he turned 1.

“I have very sad news,” Delaney wrote. “My two and a half year year old son Henry has passed away. Henry had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, shortly after his first birthday, following persistent vomiting and weight loss. He had surgery to remove the tumor and further treatment through the early part of 2017. Then the cancer returned last autumn and he died in January.”

The actor also updated the status of the rest of his wide and two older sons, saying they were “devastated” but persevering.

“I am astonished by the love-in-action displayed by Henry’s mom and his brothers,” Delaney wrote. “They are why I will endeavor to not go mad with grief. I don’t want to miss out on their beautiful lives. I’m greedy for more experiences with them.”

