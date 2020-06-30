'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart Taking Heat for Posting Topless Photo in Support of Breonna Taylor
Riverdale star Lili Reinhart ia taking heat for posting a topless photo of herself on Instagram in support of Breonna Taylor. In the since-deleted post, Reinhart shared a revealing photo and wrote, "Now that my sideboob has gotten your attention, Breonna Taylor's murderers have not been arrested. Demand justice."
The post sparked a lot of criticism from social media users who feel that it was an inappropriate way to address the matter, prompting Reinhart to eventually delete the caption, and then the entire post. She has since apologized for the post in a series of tweets, writing, "I’ve always tried to use my platform for good. And speak up about things that are important to me," she wrote. "I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone and I’m truly sorry to those that were offended." Scroll down to see what users are saying about the post.
June 29, 2020
stop speaking over black people and lilli reinhart is wrong for that damn post. she deserved the backlash she got bc she dehumanized a black woman who was brutally murdered with a damn nude— connie (@dayavogue) June 30, 2020
i agree. it’s so sad that people have to use h to bring attention & awareness to the issues going on in the world. it’s the same as lilli reinhart using her side boob to attract people to her caption ab breonna taylor. it doesn’t sit right with me. https://t.co/S4FNzx70BZ— 𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐬 ☆ #BLM #FREEPALESTINE (@hskaylaa) June 30, 2020
BLM or Breonna Taylor's death isn't a joke or something you should use to promote your selfie or pretend you actually care 😐 just post your selfie n go— ѕησяℓαχ (. ❛ ᴗ ❛.) (@jigglypuffgrl) June 29, 2020
She’s using her privilege. Y’all just finding something to be mad at this was a good idea. White woman with a nice body people will click on that post fast asf. And instead of making it about herself she put breonna Taylor in the caption. A queen if you ask me— jobs (@nickiluvsdarius) June 29, 2020
Yeah it's funny, that's the problem. This is not a joke, Breonna Taylor's murder is not a joke. Society keeps ignoring black women, like when doctors won't take black women's health seriously, literally killing them, or turning a black woman's murder into an internet meme— Michael Parker (@firepoke981) June 29, 2020
as someone who rlly used to love her a lot it was so upsetting seeing that shit. the worst part is she removed the caption but still didn’t delete the post?? like what the hell just goes to show u don’t care at all. why are people taking this situation lightly , WHY??— 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐲⁷ ₁₃ (@taesdivinity) June 29, 2020
Intentions do not matter when you come off insensitive about a serious topic. The post was disingenuous and Breonna Taylor’s murder has zero to do with this woman’s naked body.— Avatitty🌊 (@CVNubiana) June 29, 2020
I think people are saying it’s wrong because she didn’t post any links to petitions to sign or anything to actually make a difference regarding the movement, just posted her selfie with a caption that said Breonna Taylor’s murderers are still free— egg (@thefxtgrape) June 29, 2020
Like and out of all the platforms she chose INSTA?— Boku No Stallion (@realerthan_real) June 29, 2020
Listen to black people when they say something isn’t okay, instead of being dismissive and chalking it up to “gatekeeping activism”. Y’all really say anything on this app— June 18th (@corazondeunrey) June 29, 2020
She's has a huge platform with great reach, but people will still scroll by without paying attention, if they know the content is political. Gaining attention and then diverting it to something substantial is brilliant.— LD (@LauraJasmine126) June 30, 2020
Also apologized on Twitter immediately and almost daily has black activists and voices on her IG live to talk about issues.— bbr123 (@bbr1235) June 30, 2020
Everybody is complaining about how she used her body to spread awareness and then she deleted the caption use are still complaining . Lilli Reinhart has done a lot and spread so much awareness on the BLM but this is what you choose to focus on pls. https://t.co/k4rnJ6ozVv— 🇬🇭Kayla_ewo.🇳🇬🇹🇬 (@Ewoenam85463800) June 29, 2020
I think she was genuinely trying to spread awareness with it. The problem is most people who follow models and such are just there to see pictures of them so she wanted to grab their attention so they wouldn't just scroll past it. But I see your point I guess.— Daxrcy (@Daxrcy) June 29, 2020