'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart Taking Heat for Posting Topless Photo in Support of Breonna Taylor

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart ia taking heat for posting a topless photo of herself on Instagram in support of Breonna Taylor. In the since-deleted post, Reinhart shared a revealing photo and wrote, "Now that my sideboob has gotten your attention, Breonna Taylor's murderers have not been arrested. Demand justice."

The post sparked a lot of criticism from social media users who feel that it was an inappropriate way to address the matter, prompting Reinhart to eventually delete the caption, and then the entire post. She has since apologized for the post in a series of tweets, writing, "I’ve always tried to use my platform for good. And speak up about things that are important to me," she wrote. "I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone and I’m truly sorry to those that were offended." Scroll down to see what users are saying about the post.