Rita Wilson Jokes About Needing a Corona Beer Amid Her and Tom Hanks’ Coronavirus Quarantine

Amid her and husband Tom Hanks‘ coronavirus diagnosis and subsequent isolation, Rita Wilson hasn’t lost her sense of humor. The 63-year-old actress and singer seemed to be in high spirits on Friday as she took to social media to share a few updates with fans wondering how she and Hanks were doing in quarantine in Australia.

During a few tweets and Instagram Story updates announcing that she had created a “Quarantunes” Spotify playlist for those across the world in self-quarantine, Wilson made a crack about wanting a Corona beer. “From here on out, the only Corona I want is from Mexico and you drink it,” she tweeted. Her 440,000 followers immediately chimed in with words of encouragement.

“I bet! Get well soon,” wrote Office Space star Diedrich Bader. “I hope you and the hubs get better soon! Thanks for being so open about your struggle with this!” one Twitter user wrote. “Hope you both are fully recovered very soon!” someone else said.

And the winner for the quarantine playlist naming is QUARANTUNES! Head to @Spotify to listen https://t.co/vue00ncheT — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 13, 2020

The tweet came a few hours after she and Hanks offered an update on their conditions following their coronavirus diagnosis earlier this week. In a photo, both Hanks and Wilson were all smiles, standing side-by-side in baseball caps.

“Hello folks. [Rita WIlson] and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness,” Hanks wrote in the caption. “We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?”

He closed out the update by referencing his famous line from A League of Their Own: “Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.”

In Wilson’s post, she wrote, “So grateful for the outpouring of prayers, love and support. Means so much and strengthens us.”

Hanks revealed Wednesday night that they had both tested positive for COVID-19, a new disease caused by the coronavirus that the World Health Organization declared a pandemic this week. It’s unclear where Hanks and Wilson contracted COVID-19, but they were in Australia while Hanks worked on Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic and Wilson appeared on Australia’s Today show. Production on the untitled Presley movie has since been suspended and staffers on the morning show have been quarantined.

