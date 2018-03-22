Rita Ora Flaunts Toned Tummy in New Snapshot

Rita Ora recently took to Instagram to share a snapshot that sees the singer and actress flaunting her toned tummy.

In the photo, Ora, who appears to be on a plane, is wearing an all-denim outfit with the top cropped so that her fit midriff is flashing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Doing a really exciting positive thing this Saturday!! I can’t wait to announce it soon! In the mean time here is Me on my way to Kosovo,” she wrote in a caption on the post.

Many of her fans turned up in the comments to heap compliments on her, with one saying she is “absolutely stunning,” and another writing, “Super gorgeous.”

Ora is no stranger to teasing a look at her abs, as in another Instagram post earlier in 2018, she showed off some dance moves in a revealing underwear set.

In the video posted to her Instagram Stories thread, Ora can be seen twirling and smiling for the camera while sporting a matching pair of glittery underwear, that seem to have been part of her stage performance costume.

One of the most notable effects of the outfit is how much it shows off Ora’s midsection. The white top and bottoms combo was completed by a pair of white above-the-knee boots and an oversized white jacket.

In a caption on the video, Ora wrote, “I am FEELING myself!!!!” She shot and posted the video from Hong Kong, where she was putting on a concert.

Ora also shared some footage of that show in her Instagram Stories thread as well, but not on her main photo feed.

Ora recently stirred up some trouble when she posted a “date night” photo with UFC star Conor McGregor.

The pair were taking in the The Fashion Awards 2017 in London, which is where the now infamous Tweet originated.

While some did not see the big deal in the two getting close and posing for the camera in public, others raised the point that McGregor currently has a girlfriend named Dee Devlin, who is also the mother of Connor Jr., his son.

“Date night with a married man? This a common thing for you, isn’t it Hun,” one user wrote. “He’s not married,” another quickly fired back.

At least Rita Ora is being open and honest😂 anyone else would steal your man behind your back then be nice to your face — 🦄Enya. (@enya_kenya) December 5, 2017

Many didn’t take the tweet quite so seriously, as one person said, “Rita ora and mcgregor date night saga is hilarious 1) he aint married 2) if he was cheating it wouldn’t be put up all over social media[.] she was either messing or they were talking business.”

Ultimately, it seems like the evening was a harmless night shared by new friends.