It's been two months since the sudden death of Benjamin Keough and now his sister Riley Keough is taking to social media to share her thoughts. In a short and sweet tribute post, the 31-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of the two in memory of her sweet brother. "Two months without you. I would give anything for 1 more minute with you little brother."

The grandson of Elvis Presley and son of Lisa Marie Presley died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Calabasas, California in mid-July. The night of his death, surrounding neighbors have since come forward to share what they heard before the gunshot. One neighbor said they heard someone scream, "Don't do it" while another had a little more detail to add. "I could hear somebody speaking really loud in the backyard. I looked outside and I saw what appeared to be his girlfriend outside talking to police, and she was pretty hysterical," they told the Daily Mail.

They said they overheard the woman saying she could not believe what happened, "The family 's going to hate me" and "They're going to blame me." The neighbor added, "I think she was feeling guilty for it happening [...] but I don't want to speculate (as to) what caused it." Other neighbors spoke on Keough and how private of a person he was. They noted that while his intent was to never be rude, he usually never waved at people simply because he didn't want to draw attention to who he was or who his family was.

While his sister followed in their family's footsteps becoming an actress and director, the 27-year-old stayed mostly out of the spotlight. His grandmother, Priscilla Presley made a statement recently saying, "Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul. Each day I woke up I pray it will get better. Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a dating mother. Ben's father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son. Riley, so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben. Navarone, who struggles deeply with loss and death. Rest In Peace Ben, you were loved."