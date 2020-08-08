✖

Riley Keough is still mourning the death of her younger brother, Benjamin Keough. Benjamin died by suicide on July 12 at the young age of 27. Keough, 31, has previously shared an Instagram tribute to him, and she has now shared yet another image of the late musician. In the still, the siblings, who are Lisa Marie Presley's children, are shown at very young ages, sitting on a couch.

Keough has her left arm around Benjamin as the two are dressed up nicely. In the caption, the Logan Lucky and The Lodge actress simply wrote, "Love of my life" with a shooting star emoji attached. Instagram users have liked the photo more than 24,000 times.

In the comments, numerous friends and fans gave their condolences to Keough. Some of those showing support include Reese Witherspoon, Olivia Munn, Taylor Lautner, Juliet Simms, Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs, Alanna Masterson and Victor Ortiz.

In Keough's first tribute, she shared a variety of pictures alongside Benjamin. Most of them were recent pictures, seemingly taken in just the past few years. In that gallery's caption, Keough shared a heartfelt note about him, calling him an "angel" and her "best friend." She also detailed how hard her grieving process has been and said there is a "giant hole" in her heart now.

"Mornings are the hardest. I forget you're gone. I can't cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that's new to me," Keough wrote. "You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you've left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you're cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can't believe you've left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.