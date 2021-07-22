Elvis' Granddaughter Riley Keough Shares Rarely Seen Photo of 'Bad School B—' Lisa Marie Presley

The Presley family usually stays fairly private about each other on social media, but Riley Keough posted an old shot of herself and mom Lisa Marie Presley on Instagram this week in a quick throwback. Keough used her Instagram Story to repost another account that had shared the vintage photo of Keough and Presley, with the photo in question taken in 1994. It shows Presley wearing a white skirt, black tank top, black scarf, black socks and black shoes and pushing her daughter, who was around 5 years old at the time, in a stroller.

"[Throwback Tuesday] to bad b— school," Keough wrote on her Story.

Along with Keough, Presley is mom to son Benjamin Keough and twin daughters Finley and Harper Lockwood. To celebrate Riley's 30th birthday in June, Presley shared a rare photo of all four of her kids to Instagram, posting a black-and-white shot of the family smiling together.

"Mama Lion with cubs," she wrote.

Finely and Harper celebrated their own birthdays earlier this month, with the girls turning 11. On their birthday, they received a social media message from grandmother Priscilla Presley, who posted a colorful graphic with the words "Happy Birthday" written in a '70s-inspired font.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY Harper and Finley. I love you, NONA," Priscilla wrote along with a series of heart and kissing emojis.

Priscilla recently gushed about the twins while speaking with Us Weekly ahead of Graceland's first annual Elegant Southern Style Weekend in September.

"I can't believe they are so smart [with technology]," she shared. "I mean, they can handle the phone better than I can. They know how to Google already, they know how to draw things and characters, and oh, my gosh. They're just little girls experiencing life and having fun."

Priscilla added that the girls are aware of their grandfather's fame to a certain extent at their young age, though they play it cool when they hear their famous relative's songs in public.

"If they hear an [Elvis] song in a store, they're very, um, demure about it," Priscilla said. "They, you know, they will look at each other and look at us with little smiles. So they're very respectful."

"It's their choice on music," she added of the twins' musical preferences. "We don't force and enforce. If they want to listen to Elvis music on Sirius XM radio, absolutely. If they want to listen to their own music, absolutely."

