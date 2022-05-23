Riley Keough Reacts to Austin Butler's Performance as Her Grandfather Elvis Presley

✖

The upcoming Elvis Presley biopic starring Austin Butler is already garnering rave reviews from the late singer's family. Presley's granddaughter, Riley Keough, recently shared her thoughts on the film during an interview with Variety. According to Keough, the film had Presley's family in tears.

Keough got to view Elvis with her mom, Lisa Marie Presley, and grandmother, Priscilla Presley. She said that watching the movie was "a very emotional experience." The Zola star said, "It wasn't like I distrusted Baz in any way, but you're protective over your family." It didn't take long for the film to bring out Keough's emotions, as she said that she "started crying 5 minutes in and didn't stop." As for why the film brought out such an emotional side in her, she explained that it simply hit home for her family.

"There's a lot of family trauma and generational trauma that started around then for our family," she said. "I felt honored they worked so hard to really get his essence, to feel his essence. Austin captured that so beautifully." Keough isn't the only member of her family who gave Baz Luhrmann's film their seal of approval. In early May, Priscilla shared a post on Instagram in which she praised the movie.

"I've seen Elvis the film, I watched the trailer over a dozen times. But the words I heard from my daughter on how much she loved the film and that Riley will love it too when she sees it brought tears," Priscilla wrote alongside a clip from the Elvis trailer. "I relived every moment in this film. It took me a few days to overcome the emotions as it did with Lisa. Beautifully done Baz, Tom, Austin and Olivia." Priscilla showcased her support of the film by accompanying Butler, Luhrmann, and the Elvis cast to the Met Gala in early May. PEOPLE reported that Butler said that making Priscilla and Jerry Schilling, Elvis' former manager who also attended the Met Gala, "proud was really at the core of it all for me."

"Making all the people who loved Elvis so much proud and doing [him] justice," he added. "I just set out to find his humanity as much as I could and bring that out with as much life as much as I could." Elvis will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. It will be followed by a June 24 release in theaters.