Rihanna Teases Savage X Fenty Lingerie Collection With Cozy White Bra

Rihanna teased her new Savage X Fenty Lingerie with a new Instagram post showing off one of the bras going on sale next week.

“ONE WEEK TIL WE’RE ALL IN #SAVAGEX,” the “Bad Girl” singer wrote in the caption. “Keepin it cozy in my #OnTheReg T-shirt bra [Savage X FENTY] MAY.11.2018.”

In the photo, Rihanna is seen lounging in a jean jacket with a white bra from the new collection, which builds on her successful Fenty Beauty make-up line and her Fenty x Puma collection.

In a new interview with Vogue, Rihanna said she was surprised by the overwhelmingly positive response her make-up line received. It reportedly grossed $100 million in the first 40 days of release. The line included foundations for darker skin tones, which Rihanna said she always thought about.

“As a black woman, I could not live with myself if I didn’t do that,” she told Vogue. “But what I didn’t anticipate was the way people would get emotional about finding their complexion on the shelf, that this would be a groundbreaking moment.”

As for the lingerie line, Rihanna said it perfectly defines how she feels about herself today, along with the “savage” neck-chain she wears.

“Savage is really about taking complete ownership of how you feel and the choices you make. Basically making sure everybody knows the ball is in your court,” Rihanna told Vogue. “As women, we’re looked at as the needy ones, the naggy ones, the ones who are going to be heartbroken in a relationship. Savage is just the reverse. And you know, guys don’t like getting the cards flipped on them — ever.”

In the same interview, Rihanna said she is confident with her body weight, and has even joked about it on Instagram.

“You’ve just got to laugh at yourself, honestly. I mean, I know when I’m having a fat day and when I’ve lost weight. I accept all of the bodies,” she told Vogue with a shrug. “I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie.”

In addition to the lingerie line, Rihanna has another movie coming out. She stars alongside Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett in Ocean’s 8, which opens on June 8. Last year, she also starred in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

She next plans to make a reggae album, following 2016’s Anti. Last year, she was featured on Kendrick Lamar’s “Loyalty.”

The lingerie line launches on Friday, May 11 at SavageX.com.