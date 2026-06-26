Rihanna Speaks out on Pregnancy Rumors Amid Polymarket Speculation

Rihanna is setting the record straight when it comes to the rumor she’s pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky’s fourth child.

In April, the 38-year-old music icon commented on an Instagram video from a blogger speculating that she was pregnant once again.

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“🤔 is the baby in the womb with us?” the musician and mom of three commented under the video, denying the possibility of her expecting another baby.

Although she denied the rumor, fans may have been wondering about her plans for her family, as she opened up in January about playing around with the idea of welcoming another little one. In an Instagram video, former Love Island star Montana Rose Brown said she “deciding to get hot and sexy or get pregnant in 2026,” to which Rihanna replied, “Wait! So I’m not crazy then? Bet!”

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Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their third child, a daughter named Rocki, on Sept. 13. A source told PEOPLE at the time that they were “over the moon” for their little girl’s arrival. They are also parents to two sons: RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, born in 2023.

The source told PEOPLE that the addition of Rocki “brought a whole new energy to the family,” adding that Rihanna “always dreamed of having a little girl. She’s been shopping a lot and is so excited about dressing her daughter. It’s a whole new world for her.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s parenting journey is a hot topic in the predictions market as well; one Polymarket scenario is taking bets on whether or not Rihanna will announce a pregnancy in 2026.

Rihanna confirmed pregnant in 2026?

The odds soared as high as 80% in March — after bottoming out to 25% in February — but have since taken a bit of a nose dive. The current odds give Rihanna a 36% chance of announcing a pregnancy this year, though they’re always changing.

For two superstars, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have stayed extremely private about their romantic relationship. In October, Rocky fueled rumors that they might already be married by referring to himself as a “loving husband” in an interview with The Perfect Magazine.

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“Being a father and a partner and a loving husband in my family is what makes me really, really happy,” he told the outlet at the time.

While discussing his status with Rihanna with Elle the month before his comments, he said with a laugh, “How you know I’m not already a husband? I’m still not gonna confirm it.”

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