Rihanna Hits Donald Trump With Cease and Desist After Music Plays at Rally

Rihanna has issued Donald Trump a cease and desist after learning that her music was played at one of the President’s rallies over the weekend, with her legal team swiftly taking action regarding the situation.

“It has come to our attention that President Trump has utilized [Rihanna’s] musical compositions and master recordings, including her hit track ‘Don’t Stop the Music,’ in connection with a number of political events held across the United States,” the singer’s team wrote in a letter to Trump’s White House counsel, obtained by Rolling Stone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“As you are or should be aware, Ms. Fenty has not provided her consent to Mr. Trump to use her music. Such use is therefore improper,” the letter continued (Rihanna’s real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty). “Trump’s unauthorized use of Ms. Fenty’s music… creates a false impression that Ms. Fenty is affiliated with, connected to or otherwise associated with Trump.”

The Fenty Beauty founder first got wind of the situation on Twitter over the weekend thanks to a tweet by Washington Post reporter Philip Rucker.

“It’s been said a million times, but here’s a million and one — Trump’s rallies are unlike anything else in politics. Currently, Rihanna‘s ‘Don’t Stop the Music’ is blaring in Chattanooga as aides toss free Trump T-shirts into the crowd, like a ball game. Everyone’s loving it,” Rucker wrote.

Rihanna responded, “Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip!”

Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip! //t.co/dRgRi06GrJ — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 5, 2018

In addition to her stance against Trump, Rihanna recently came out in support of Andrew Gillum, the Democratic candidate in the Florida governor race.

“FLORIDA: You have the opportunity to make history this election,” she wrote on Instagram. “The US has only had four black Governors in its entire history, and we can help make #AndrewGillum the next one and Florida’s first! Let’s #bringithome, Florida.”

FLORIDA: You have the opportunity to make history this election. Let’s #bringithome. Vote @andrewgillum. And VOTE YES on Amendment 4 to restore voting rights to folks who have already paid their debt to society. VOTE on November 6th! //t.co/ApH5hN7anc pic.twitter.com/Kpxz9XleYZ — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 4, 2018

Rihanna is not the first artist to hit Trump with a cease and desist, as stars including Pharrell, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith and the late Prince’s estate have all taken action against POTUS using their music at his rallies.

Photo Credit: Getty / Caroline McCredie