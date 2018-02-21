Rihanna Commemorates Last Day of Her 20s With Sultry Instagram Snap

Rihanna commemorated the last moments of her 20s with a sultry picture on Instagram.

The “Wild Thoughts” singer spent her final moments in her 20s — before ringing in year 30 on Feb. 20 — by sharing a sultry Instagram Story with her followers. The short clip, which showed Rihanna wearing a dusty beige top, cherry red lips and a sliver of her chest tattoo, had the then 29-year-old exclaiming “Still in my 20s!”

Earlier in the day, the singer kicked off her pre-birthday celebrations by sporting muted pink sunglasses, the same cherry red lips, metallic hoop earrings and an oversized pink ringer tee with the words “I Hate Rihanna” printed on the front. On closer inspection, the words “Don’t Trust Anyone Under 30” are also emblazoned on the shirt in smaller print.

While Rihanna kicked off her birthday in her own way, fans of the singer took to social media to help her ring in year 30.

“The year was 2005, I fell in love with Rihanna’s music… 13years later I’m still madly in love with HER music and HER as humanitarian, stunning, talented and baddest iconic WOMAN. Happy 30th birthday to an ICON,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Rihanna deserves all the good things in the world, she’s an Icon, she continuously makes hits, serves us amazing looks all the time and is an incredible business woman,” one person praised on Twitter.

“Happy 30th birthday to a legend that has done it all! From music, to acting, to fashion, to makeup! Everything this woman does is legendary! She has broken records, set trends, and defeated all the odds that were placed in front of her to bring her down! Happy Birthday Rihanna,” somebody else wrote.

One Twitter user couldn’t help but feel “ridiculusly old” at the news that Rihanna was turning 30.

While year 30 is only just beginning, Rihanna had a successful year 29, which saw the launch of her makeup brand Fenty Beauty and also saw her perform alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.