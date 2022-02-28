‘Righteous Gemstones’ Star Reveals Birth of Baby Girl

Cassidy Freeman is officially reporting for mommy duty! The Righteous Gemstones actress welcomed her first child, a daughter named Gigi Kaya Ellsworth, with boyfriend Ben Ellsworth earlier this month. Little Gigi made her arrival on Sunday, Feb. 6, with Freeman sharing the exciting news two weeks later alongside adorable first-look images of her newborn.

Freeman, who stars as Amber Gemstone on the HBO comedy series, made the birth announcement on Instagram. Alongside a gallery of images, the actress shared, “Welcome to the world, Gigi Kaya Ellsworth. on Feb 6th 2022 you came to join us and I am in awe of you, so wildly in love with you and very excited to get to know you.” Freeman went on to share a hilarious quote from her midwife reading, “the longest baby I’ve ever seen.” The post was made alongside five new photos, including an adorable image of the family dog cuddling with Gigi and several photos of the newborn all smiles.

In the days since announcing Gigi’s birth, the proud new parents have shared several more posts documenting their first days on their parenthood journey. On the same day she shared that she had given birth, Freeman posted another adorable image of her daughter all stretched out, writing, “It’s over. I’m ded. I’m done for. Lock me up. She’s the best.” Ellisworth, meanwhile, posted a photo of his baby girl swaddled in a cardigan, captioning the snapshot, “Gigi for future President of the United States?? Maybe by then this political landscape can be prettier to look at.” The most recent post of the newborn came on Sunday, when Freeman shared a tender photo of herself cradling Gigi as she marked “three weeks” since her little girl’s arrival.

Gigi’s birth came just a little more than a month after Freeman and Ellisworth announced they were expecting. In a Jan. 1 post, the actress shared a photo of herself and her boyfriend, with Freeman cradling a very obvious baby bump. She captioned the sweet image, “HAPPY NEW YEAR!! Here’s to 2022 full of heart explosions and sweet sleepless nights.” She also included a quote from Joan Didion reading, “Life changes in the instant. The ordinary instant.” Ellsworth did not share the news to his own account.

News of Gigi’s birth was met with a flurry of congratulatory messages for the proud new parents. Commenting on the birth announcement, Freeman’s Righteous Gemstones co-star Adi Patterson wrote, “THE BEST GIRL!!!!!!” Olivia Munn jumped in with, “Congrats!!!!!!!” A third person commented, “She’s beautiful!!! Congratulations!!!”