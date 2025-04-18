Beloved Radio DJ Dies of Lung Cancer: Jed the Fish Was 69

Jed “The Fish” Gould, the legendary Los Angeles radio DJ who spent more than 30 years at KROQ-FM, has died.

Gould passed away on Monday at his home in Pasadena under hospice care of “an especially aggressive form of lung cancer,” which he’d been diagnosed with in March, his friends confirmed to the Los Angeles Times. He was 69.

“At 6AM on April 14, the world lost one of its most unique and brilliant personalities,” a statement shared to Gould’s Instagram page read. “Jed the Fish passed peacefully away in his beloved home, and the world will never be the same. RIP Jed, go be with Alice.”

Born Edwin Jed Fish Gould III on July 15, 1955, Gould’s radio career spanned decades and began at the Pasadena-based KROQ in 1978. He hosted the afternoon drive-time show from 1978 to 2012. Believed to have been the first ever US DJ to play Depeche Mode, Duran Duran and The Pretender, Gould helped cement the station as an influential station for new wave, punk, and alt rock. He also interviewed the likes of David Bowie, U2, Elvis Costello, Brian Eno, Sting and the Police.

Paying tribute to the radio legend, Gould’s friend and current KROQ DJ Megan Holiday said, per Variety, “He is one of the kindest, funniest and the most unique people that I’ve ever met. He was so inspiring and endlessly creative, and he had an infectious energy. He could light up an arena. I just loved him very much and was grateful for the time we got to spend together.”

Outside of his time at KROQ, Gould also worked at KCSN-FM (88.5) and KLOS-FM (95.5). In 1997, he was named Billboard’s modern rock personality of the year, and in 1999, he won Radio & Records’ local modern rock personality. In 2004, he was named one of L.A.’s top radio personalities.

Among those to pay tribute to him was Jimmy Kimmel, who wrote on Instagram, “I worked at a lot of radio stations before I had the great fortune to work with Kevin and Bean in the morning at KROQ. At nearly every one of them, the afternoon DJ resented the morning team and in some cases, even angled to replace us. I was 27 years old and terrified. After my first time on the air – this man, who was already a legend, pulled me aside to reassure me and tell me I was doing great. His words meant the world to me then and still do. There was no one like him, no matter how hard they tried. We will miss you Jed the Fish.”

According to Gould’s longtime friend Paul Sinacore, the radio legend is “survived by a community of artists, misfits, and fans who were changed by the sound of his voice — and the daring freedom it represented. Jed the Fish didn’t just play the hits. He was the disruption, the detour, the spark in the signal.”