Ricki Lake Debuts Facelift After 40-Pound Weight Loss

Ricki Lake is looking a lot different these days. The former talk show host shed 40 pounds and got a face tune. Lake opened up about her weight loss exclusively to Us Weekly this winter, revealing that she had shed the pounds without using weight-loss drugs like Ozempic.

“I started October 26, 2023, and went on this journey,” she said. Lake said she’s now “living [her] best life.” As for how she dropped the weight, she explained that she began by “following a very strict keto diet” that included intermittent fasting and hiking outside “every single day” with a weighted vest.

Detailing her decision to not use weight loss drugs as assistance, she explained, “I did not go on any drug because I wasn’t prediabetic,” she said, noting, “There’s nothing wrong with those drugs. They’re actually game-changers for so many people. But for me, I did not want to be reliant on a drug if I could help it. I wore a glucose monitor. I wore my Oura ring [which tracks health data]. I prioritized sleep and overall, a low-stress lifestyle. And it worked,” she said. “It continues to work.”

“I’ve had a lower face and necklift,” she told Watch What Happens Live host, Andy Cohen. “I kind of think it’s the best facelift I’ve ever seen,” she joked, before giving her plastic surgeon a shout-out. “I’ve sent many people to him.” Cohen added, “I gotta tell you, I’m headed to LA for this.”

“I’ve seen a lot of work in these chairs,” he added. “Lake said, “And I love that I can talk about it. I’m fully transparent, always have been. But I don’t want there to be any stigma. This is something that was bothering me. I lost a lot of weight and I had this sort of thing hanging, and I had it fixed.”

Her makeover comes months after the devastating LA wildfires that left her gorgeous Malibu home in destruction.