Richard Simmons Seemingly Gives Rare Update

It's a rarity, but Richard Simmons is speaking after years of being recluse and out of the spotlight. The workout guru posted a message posted to his verified Facebook account on Jan. 22, sharing an update on his well-being. "Hi Everybody! I wanted you all to know that I am fine and I am happy," the message read. "I have had a lot of people ask me for interviews. But right now I don't want to do them." The update comes amid an unauthorized biopic on Simmons being in the works. He ended the message with thanks, adding, "It is a gray and rainy day here in Los Angeles, but my heart is filled with your kindness towards me."

A short film, The Court Jester, stars Pauly Shore as Simmons. It premiered at a screening in Park City, near the recent Sundance Film Festival. Simmons and his team have noted they are not in support of the project. His rep told Entertainment Tonight, "Richard and I are not endorsing this project. It is unauthorized. I spoke to Pauly last year and told him [Richard] is not ready to tell his story."

Shore responded to Simmons' comments about the project while he was questioned at the Salt Lake City International Airport. He is also starring as Simmons in an unrelated feature film, noting that he promises he is not coming "from a vindictive place" with the project, adding, "My whole attitude, I think, is if you build it they'll come."

Shore added: "I hope that once he sees the short and he sees what we want to do with it that he'll change his tune. "I love him. I love what he represents, which is why we want to do it. He's such a great character and it'd be a good opportunity for me to get back out there as well. People miss me and they miss him." Fans have praised the resemblance between the two.