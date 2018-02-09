Richard Pryor’s Daughter Says He Did Not Have Intimate Relationship with Marlon Brando

It was recently reported that Richard Pryor once had an intimate relationship with Marlon Brando, but Pryor’s daughter now says that he did not.

“Daddy did NOT have relations with Brando. There were no trips to his South Pacific Oasis, no flowers or love notes between. Not even a film role,” Rain Pryor wrote in a social media post, according to E! News.

“Why this sudden need to drag Daddy through the Hollywood mud? I find it tasteless and infuriating. At least get the details right, but of course we live in the age of faux news is real unless we disagree for our own agendas, and people need to stay relevant by dishing dirt,” she then added.

The rumors first started when iconic music producer Quincy Jones made the claims in an interview.

“(Marlon) Brando used to go cha-cha dancing with us. He could dance his a— off. He was the most charming motherf— you ever met. He’d f— anything. Anything! He’d f— a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye,” Jones told Vulture. “Come on, man. He did not give a f—!”

Eventually Pryor’s widow, Jennifer Lee Pryor, was asked about Jones’ claims and she confirmed them.

“Richard would have no shame about Quincy’s comments,” Jennifer revealed, later adding that the legendary comedian was never shy about his bisexuality with close friends.

“It was the 70s! Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes,” Jennifer added. “If you did enough cocaine, you’d f— a radiator and send it flowers in the morning.”

Rain continued her opposition to the claims in a separate Facebook post, writing, “All you who touted Faux News and preach about wanting blacks to be represented in a great light and then posted [Quincy Jones’] interview are irrelevant and full of your own BS.”

“[Jones] was once a brilliant music producer who is losing his mind, and decided to garner publicity for himself with a sensationalized interview; and because y’all think and equate Fame and Money with decency, you ate it up like thirsty dogs, as he spewed out a lie about my father who’s not here to defend himself, she added.

“Then on top of it all, my dad’s so called widow validated it, because she needs to keep legitimizing herself and tarnish our dad even after he’s dead. She hated [Jones] and Daddy. Y’all so thirsty and LOVE THEM but ever know the real source or full story, and you’re gonna wonder how 45 became president? WAKE UP,” her statement continued.

“So read this, I don’t need you as a fan or a friend. I don’t need anyone in my life that thinks a sensationalized interview is relevant and ‘incredibly well done.’ People who lie or share information to raise themselves up are bottom feeders no matter how much money or influence they have,” Rain’s message concluded. “Wrong is still wrong…I’m getting my millions the correct way, with integrity.”