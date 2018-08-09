Richard Gere Set to Become a Dad Again at 68

Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Silva are expecting their first child together.

According to Spanish outlet ABC, the 68-year-old Pretty Woman actor and his wife Alejandra Silva, whom he wed in April, are pregnant with their first child together. While this will be the couple’s first child together, both Gere and Silva have children from previous marriages, with Silva, 35, sharing a 5-year-old son with ex-husband Govind Friedland, and Gere sharing an 18-year-old son with ex-wife Carey Lowell.

Representatives for Gere would not confirm the pregnancy news to Page Six.

The pregnancy rumors come just months after Silva told Spain’s HELLO! magazine that she and Gere were planning to start a family in the future.

The couple, who were first spotted together on a beach in Italy in June 2015, tied the knot in a secret civil ceremony in April after having been dating for three years. They were said to have celebrated their union with family at a party at their New York home on May 6.

“I have found the quiet and happy life that I have always sought,” Gere had told HELLO! magazine at the time.

Prior to their marriage, Silva said that she had been “a little lost, without light,” and that meeting Gere and falling in love “gave meaning to my life. It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path.”

The couple first sparked marriage rumors after Silva was spotted wearing a large engagement ring in December. In early April, the Daily Mail reported that Gere and Silva, a publicist and activist, planned to marry.

Before their April nuptials, Silva had stated that while she was interested in beginning a life with Gere, she was not sure if she wanted a legal wedding.

“I am recently divorced. As far as a legal wedding, no, but maybe we’ll have a celebration,” she said during a red carpet interview in June when asked if she’d ever marry again. “You know, the perfect couple is made of two people who can be what the other needs. I’m living the type of life you see in the movies, truly.”

The marriage marked Gere’s third– he was married to supermodel Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995 and model Carey Lowell from 2002 to 2016. For Silva, the nuptials were her second, the 35-year-old having been in the midst of her divorce from Govind Friedland, the son of mining billionaire Robert Freidland, when she met Gere.