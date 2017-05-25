RHONY Star Bethenny Frankel Releases NSFW Instagram Video Story

Bethenny Frankel, the prodigal Real Housewife who has returned to the fold, shared with her Instagram and Snapchat followers a funny situation she found herself in when she had no choice but to bare all and change clothes in her car.

With very little time to get ready for a taping of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Frankel was forced to costume change in the tight space of what appears to be maybe a small SUV.

As she swapped out her black tank top and jeans for a tight white top and sparkly skirt, Frankel jokingly said, “‘This is all for you Andy Cohen!”

She also captioned most of the video clips “#carchangechronicles,” as she covered her bare chest with only her hands.

The whole ordeal proved that Frankel has a great sense of humor, and is also very resourceful.

Bethenny Frankel is no stranger to revealing her most private moments with her social media followers.

Recently, the fitness fanatic took to Instagram to show off her Yoga skills.

Sharing a photo of herself doing an impressive yoga pose in what appears to be a black and gold bikini, she captioned the photo with, “Balance is key.”

The pose she holds in the photo resembles a yoga stance called “Lord of the Dance,” and to add some intensity to it, Frankel holds the pose while balancing on a red beam.

So not only is she a fairly open book, she can actually talk the talk and walk the walk.

As previously mentioned, Frankel stars in the current ninth season of Real Housewives of New York, which premiered last month.

